 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $390,000

Amazing home in Lebanon on its own land .16 of an acre and a double lot. Large 24x24 garage, covered patio and nice yard! Enjoy the open spacious floorplan with huge kitchen island, large master suite with a walk-in shower, A/C and RV parking. HOA is only $20.00 per month.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Video: Jade Carey vault

Video: Jade Carey vault

Jade Carey of Oregon State University scored 9.900 on the vault on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News