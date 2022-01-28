Amazing home in Lebanon on its own land .16 of an acre and a double lot. Large 24x24 garage, covered patio and nice yard! Enjoy the open spacious floorplan with huge kitchen island, large master suite with a walk-in shower, A/C and RV parking. HOA is only $20.00 per month.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Jade Carey stepped on the mat Sunday afternoon for her floor routine at Gill Coliseum, the celebration had already begun.
So far, he's not charged with murder. He claims he found her on the bathroom floor at Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath.
Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.
A note from the superintendent requests the maskless to refrain from engaging in mask-shaming.
Oregon State freshman gymnast Jade Carey earned two Pac-12 awards for her record-breaking performance in the conference opener against UCLA an…
The shot misses, and two are in jail without bail. Lebanon PD is investigating.
Jade Carey of Oregon State University scored 9.900 on the vault on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
Alsea Superintendent Marc Thielman's Friday, Jan. 21 announcement that his district would no longer enforce mask wearing in school settings, e…
The hyper-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Oregon even as it sharply declines in parts of the nation hit earlier in t…