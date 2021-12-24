3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $394,900

Remarkable home that has it all! 3/2.5, 1533 sqft with open concept and designer finishes throughout. Vinyl plank floors, light & bright kitchen with white cabinets & quartz countertops. New carpet w/ upgraded pad. Central AC. Beautiful yard with lights & sprinklers. No maintenance turf in backyard is great for pets. Plenty of room for RV or extra parking. Great view of Cheadle Lake, walking paths nearby.