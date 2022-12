3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $395,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Back on the market at no fault of home! Motivated seller! Incredibly well-kept & tastefully improved home on almost 1/4 acre! 3 bed/2 bath, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings & second living area. Primary suite features large bath w/ tiled walk-in shower and soaking tub. Detached 2-car garage, gorgeous front deck adorned with exposed beams and chandelier lighting, back raised patio above fire pit and paver stone sitting area. Truly a must see!