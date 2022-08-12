3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $404,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This Beautiful 3 bed,2 bath home is turn key and ready for you! You can't help but be drawn in through the inviting entry, into the spacious living room with the beautiful electric fire place, and onto the covered patio. The fully fenced back yard with majestic oak trees, has a beautiful, custom cobblestone paver patio to extend the outdoor living space. This home has been immaculately cared for and loved. The layout is a must see! Granite countertops throughout, walk in Master closets. AC placed in 2020.