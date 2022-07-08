 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $410,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $410,000

Price Reduction!!! A house you will want to see for yourself! Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood! 2 car garage, Property has a fully fenced back yard and sit along the canal, perfect for entertaing or relaxing while listening to the wind in the trees. Enjoy fresh food from your fenced raised garden beds, already installed with irrigation. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. 7 min walk to cheadle lake and and north shore trail, 3 min by car! Seller says bring offers!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis considers freedom this Fourth

Corvallis considers freedom this Fourth

Daytime Fourth of July fun in Corvallis included the town's annual low-key patriotic parade, as well as the return of the Corvallis Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News