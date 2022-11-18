 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $419,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION--Well built NEW CONSTRUCTION w/creek access in the backyard by experienced builder on a quiet street! Half mi to River Park/ S. Santiam River! 3BR 2.5BA, 2-story home features luxurious quartz counter tops, SS appliances, indoor util rm, covered back patio, & primary suite w/ dual vanity,walk-in closet, walk-in shower,vaulted ceilings. Laminate flrs dwnstrs, carpet upstairs. Room to add a shop! View of park & seasonal creek from upstairs. BRs are upstairs. 1-yr Builder warranty.

