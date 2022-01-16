A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. New Custom 1808 SF 3 bedroom home in Heather Estates. Open concept floor plan w/tons of natural light invites you into a generous size kitchen/dining combo w/SS appliances, center island & quartz counter tops. Large living room accented w/detailed cabinetry & high end trim finishes that run thru out entire home. Master suite has walk-in closet/tile shower. Every bedroom has walk-in closets. Landscaped front & Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining & offering privacy. Make appointment prior to previewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $422,950
