PLEASE TEXT AGENT FOR ACCESS CODE! BOM to no fault of property. So many upgrades throughout this beautifully kept & move in ready home, residing in highly desirable cul-de-sac. Canal frontage w/ direct access. Easy accessibility to recreation areas & trails. Upgrades include added sink and storage in garage, ceiling fans, matching blinds throughout, central AC, covered back porch, deck, raised garden beds, shed, firepit and much more. Relax in the private and tranquil backyard overlooking the canal.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State will play Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.
A shift in the NFL schedule has led to a time change for the Las Vegas Bowl. No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) will play Florida (6-6) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in a game which will be broadcast on ESPN.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Its replacement is a lot more musical.
The statewide ballot measure goes into effect Dec. 8. Local sheriffs and chiefs of police say they're not ready.
Environmental advocates opposed to fossil fuels are calling on Corvallis officials to walk away from any future deals with NW Natural.
Chris McGowan’s 21 seasons as Corvallis High School’s varsity football coach, and nearly 30 years in all involved with the program, have been filled with positive memories.
Oregon State football fans have long believed it to be true, but now it is official: Jack Colletto is the most versatile player in college football.
A chief financial officer told Benton County commissioners they may have to consider shrinking a more than $180-million justice system overhaul to keep a draft bond measure under a target $100 million.
Residents will start experiencing most of them by February, but one was delayed — for political purposes.