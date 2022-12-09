3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $435,000

PLEASE TEXT AGENT FOR ACCESS CODE!! BOM NO FAULT OF PROPERTY. So many upgrades throughout this beautifully kept & move in ready home, residing in a highly desirable cul-de-sac. Canal frontage w/ direct access. Easy access to recreation areas & trails. Upgrades include added sink & storage in garage, ceiling fans, matching blinds throughout, central AC, covered back porch, deck, raised garden beds, shed, firepit and much more. Relax in the private and tranquil backyard overlooking canal.