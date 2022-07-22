Quality new construction on a quiet street in Lebanon with creek access in backyard and space to add a shop or more parking! This beautiful 3BR 2.5BA, 2-story home will be included luxurious quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, indoor utility rm, covered back patio, and a primary suite with large walk-in shower & walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings, laminate floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Includes 1-yr Builder warranty. Landscaping and fridge not included. Est completion date mid-Sept'22.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $439,900
