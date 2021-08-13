Stunning new craftsman 1920 Sf 4 bedroom home. Open concept floor plan w/tons of natural light invites you into a generous size kitchen/dining combo w/SS appliances, center island & quartz counter tops. Large living room accented w/detailed cabinetry & high end trim finishes that run thru out entire home. Master suite has walk-in closet/tile shower. Covered patio & fenced backyard perfect for entertaining & offering privacy. Currently under construction make appointment prior to previewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $451,000
