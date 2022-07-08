 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $465,000

Pride of ownership could be seen throughout this beautifully maintained home in the highly desirable neighborhood w/Canal Frontage & near Santiam River & Cheadle Lake Recreation Area. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Granite Countertops in Open Kitchen & Baths, New Vanity in Half Bath, New Sink in Garage, Ceiling Fans & Black Out Blinds, 2.5 Ton Carrier AC w/ Ecobee Smart Thermostat. Relax in the tranquil backyard overlooking the Canal & enjoy the home-grown blueberries/veggies & firepit.

