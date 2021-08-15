3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $469,000

Great South Lebanon location. Great views on 5 ac. Home offers vinyl siding, kitchen w/2 eating bars, island, pantry & lots of storage! A dining room off of kitchen, as well as a formal dining room. Family Rm has FP, LR opens to a covered deck. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub. Fenced pasture produces 8-10 tons of hay. 30x40 Shop with concrete floor, an RV door and 2 roll up bay doors. Great yard and plenty of parking, RV pad with power water and dump.