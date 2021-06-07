3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $490,000

Lovely 1970's home on 10+ acres! This charming property will check all your boxes! The 1608 sf home has been lovingly maintained & is ready to be updated to your liking. The stunning acreage is perfect for animals or gardening but there's room enough for both! Concrete pad on the South side of the house has electrical/sewer/water ready for a shop or RV pad. Seller has recently had a new well pump/casing/pressure tank done on the well. Septic system was pumped in 2019 at which time a new pump was installed. View More