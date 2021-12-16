Brand new, custom build home. Single level, with bonus room above 2 car garage. Custom, solid wood cabinets with lots of storage, and granite counter tops through out. Walk in mudroom/laundry room, large walk in pantry in kitchen. SS appliances. Open concept floor plan. Fully landscaped front AND back yard, with UG sprinklers. RV pad. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital and medical school. This home was built for you! Seller will pay $5000 towards buyer's closing costs.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $524,900
