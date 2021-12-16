 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $524,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $524,900

Brand new, custom build home. Single level, with bonus room above 2 car garage. Custom, solid wood cabinets with lots of storage, and granite counter tops through out. Walk in mudroom/laundry room, large walk in pantry in kitchen. SS appliances. Open concept floor plan. Fully landscaped front AND back yard, with UG sprinklers. RV pad. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital and medical school. This home was built for you! Seller will pay $5000 towards buyer's closing costs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News