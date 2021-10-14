Turn key and ready for holiday hosting! New, custom build, single level, walking distance to shopping, but tucked away in an established neighborhood. Custom, knotty alder cabinetry throughout with plenty of storage. Granite countertops. SS appliances. Walk-in mudroom/utility. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen. Open concept w/ vaulted ceiling; bonus room above garage. Master with large walk-in closet, and jetted soaking tub in en suite. Front & back yard fully landscaped w/ UG sprinklers. RV pad.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
People from Corvallis, Eugene, Lebanon, Sweet Home and everywhere in between gathered at the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday morning to p…
- Updated
Benton County officials received an earful of public comment, some in the form of digital chats, about their developing proposals for new crim…
- Updated
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 follo…
- Updated
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
- Updated
A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
- Updated
Benton County is boosting its employee benefits, including a one-time bonus, because of the pandemic.
- Updated
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …
- Updated
There are chocolate lovers. And then there's Maureen Nikaido.
- Updated
An Albany resident got a bit of a surprise when he went to get a new bank card recently. A scammer immediately called and tried to get him to …