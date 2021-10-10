Accepted Offer with Contingencies. VINTAGE CHARM w/updates too! 3067 SF single level beauty on 1.09 acre in the heart of town! Updated kitchen w/SS appl, granite slab, newer cabinets, tile backsplash, island, pantry, eat in space opens to great room w/pellet stove & covered patio access. Large liv rm w/pellet stove, new laminate floors, formal din rm area. Master w/huge ensuite bath, dual closets. Partially finished, full basement features large rec room w/electric FP. Large mudroom, garage w/workshop area. 14x30 shop. Room for the RV too!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $550,000
