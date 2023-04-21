TURN-KEY MOVE IN READY! Custom Craftsman style home backed up to the Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area w/gas fireplace. Lg kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard w/ rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage. Stacked washer and dryer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $579,900
