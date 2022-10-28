3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $690,000

Rare opportunity for 12.33 acres of flat usable land with a great home, barn and studio! Fenced and cross fenced land, that also has a year round pond. The home was built in 2016 and features 3 bed 2 bath 1936 SQFT. Vaulted ceilings, hickory cabinets, and an open floor plan with attached large 2 car garage. Basement features 2 bedrooms and 2nd living room. Large barn/shop w/ concrete floors, 220, shop space & more! Large lean to's attached as well! Studio building has many options.