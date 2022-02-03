Secluded home situated on 14+ acres of mature timber. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the wrap around deck overlooking the beautiful scenery & the peacefulness that surrounds you. Step inside to a spacious entry living room with a fireplace & with picture windows and sliding glass doors to enjoy the views from all angles. Large kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, oak cabinets & formal dining room. Primary bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom & walk-in closet. Daylight basement w/ spacious family room & 2nd fireplace. Call TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's designed to augment safety for all who use the roads. But has it?
Corvallis leaders want to give the public more time to weigh in on a proposal to annex 42 acres into the city for a housing development.
It was a fatal weekend on Highway 34 in Linn County, as two people were killed in two separate crashes on a stretch of the roadway between Int…
After nearly two years preparing, Benton County commissioners are now locked into a tight timeline to build the new justice center of their dr…
Oregon gubernatorial hopeful and Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman is a master at political theater and self-promotion, but h…
A suspect said the pot was for her, her husband and a few friends.
Olympic gold medalist and Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week on Tuesday for her performance against Cal…
The Oregon State gymnastics team suffered its first dual meet loss of the season on Saturday at No. 11 California.
It's a bit smaller than first envisioned. Here's what the plan is now.
A Corvallis man incarcerated since 1999 has died in custody.