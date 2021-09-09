Farm located in highly desirable Tennessee Road area and is an easy commute to Salem & Corvallis, or work from your home office with high speed internet. Enjoy cooking & visiting with friends & family in the spacious kitchen that overlooks the yard and covered patio. 9 Acres producing Filberts, 20 acres of barley, irrigation rights, Chehalis #3 River bottom soil. There are four outbuildings. There is a 45x95 ag building with a large office and bathroom, a large shop, a barn and a separate garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Corvallis has 118 new acres of property to work with as it deals with housing challenges.
- Updated
The students of Lincoln Elementary in Corvallis walked into their brand new building Wednesday morning for the first day of school, reuniting …
The outfield fence at historic Taylor Field is going to look a bit different from now on. The heavy, wooden sponsor signs that have occupied p…
- Updated
Husky, Jaguar and Wildcat elementary schools in the Corvallis School District will likely be renamed after influential women of color, a decis…
- Updated
Efforts by Corvallis and Benton County to provide shelter solutions for the homeless are taking shape.
- Updated
A 69-year-old woman was killed on Sunday in Philomath after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and North Ninth Street.
- Updated
Trailing 16-7 late in the third quarter Saturday night at Purdue, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith decided it was time for a change.
- Updated
What they heck was that?
- Updated
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,352 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 47 new deaths.
- Updated
Data continues to point to the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19. Last week had high figure…