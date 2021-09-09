3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $975,000

Farm located in highly desirable Tennessee Road area and is an easy commute to Salem & Corvallis, or work from your home office with high speed internet. Enjoy cooking & visiting with friends & family in the spacious kitchen that overlooks the yard and covered patio. 9 Acres producing Filberts, 20 acres of barley, irrigation rights, Chehalis #3 River bottom soil. There are four outbuildings. There is a 45x95 ag building with a large office and bathroom, a large shop, a barn and a separate garage.