3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $365,000

Mid-Century home located on corner lot right down the road from Monmouth Elementary School & Monmouth dog park. Inside you will find original oak floors in the living room, hallways, & bedrooms. Waterproof flooring has been installed in family room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. New electrical panel installed approximately three years ago. Outside you will find new roofing done within the last year. The very large and private backyard is great for your summer BBQs.