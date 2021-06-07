 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $400,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Ranch style home with some updates including vinyl windows and a white kitchen with tile floors. Covered front porch. Spacious entry way room. Garage was converted to large primary bedroom with ensuite. Nice flat usable property with a pond and small barn. Partially fenced. Close to Monmouth, Corvallis or Dallas. Home is being sold as is and is cash or conventional finance only. View More

