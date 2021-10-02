 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $500,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Imagine moving into a pretty little farm with a view. With several fenced acres and a well built barn, you can create your own vision of a dream homestead. A warm friendly kitchen and large living areas will be perfect for time with family and the holidays. Not only is there a 2 car garage, but a shop with a concrete floor as well. Bring your country dream here!

