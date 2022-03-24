This is your chance to own a small acreage property along the breath taking Kings Valley Hwy. You'll discover the home sits on a hillside with views of Pedee below and was once "The Pedee Church". This 3 bd, 2 bth home includes a detached 3 car garage with a bonus craft room, shop, or art studio that over looks the property. Special features include a rare opportunity for exclusive water rights which feed the artesian well. All 2+ acres are fully fenced, plus ample parking for your RV and other toys.
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $539,900
