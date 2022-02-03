 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $800,000

Come for the Sounds of Silence. Private & nearly 20 acres. S facing slope with a canopy of mature oak trees, ponds & stars at night. You'll snuggle right into this eclectic home on the hillside. Enjoy the propane fed fireplace, spacious kitchen featuring an induction & propane gas range, large laundry & primary suite. Upstairs there's two add'l bdrms - one with an overhead loft...great for hide & seek! There's barns & animal blogs w/ their own catchment system. One of a kind - come say "ahhh."

