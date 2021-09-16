21+ LUSH SECLUDED ACRES! Situated Just Outside Of Monroe w/Mountain & Valley Views. Features a Quality Custom Home, 70'X132' Indoor Arena w/6 Stalls, 2 Large Shop Buildings & a 1 Bedroom Cabin. Sold Separately, but Included for the Price, is a Turn Key & Active OLCC Recreational Cannabis Business w/Mixed Tier-2 Manufacturing & Processing Facilities. Property Boasts a Year 'Round Spring, Ponds, Seasonal Creek, & Much More! Link to YouTube Virtual Tour Under "Other Interior Features".
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $1,950,000
