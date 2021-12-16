 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $3,100,000

Great rural residential development opportunity in the Willamette Valley with over 75 acres zoned for 2+ acre lots & great timber value. Builders/developers can take note of the potential of fronting the majority of the lots on existing county roads, reducing development costs. Good water available and well-drained silty loam soils for septic approval viability. Easy commute to Eugene and Corvallis. The City of Monroe has indicated a willingness to extend services for future development.

