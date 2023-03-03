Beautiful home close to downtown Monroe. Built in 2018. High ceilings. Stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Large open concept kitchen/dining area/living room. Ceiling fans. Custom shower head in primary bathroom. Country feel as there is just one neighbor. Quiet neighborhood. Sit under your covered porch or at the fire ring and enjoy the outdoor living. Fruit trees on the property. Come fast. Won't last. Open house Saturday March 4th from 11-1.
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several staff members from Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis, walked out during the school day Tuesday, Feb. 21…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Beavers baseball may get a new hitting facility at Goss Stadium.
A passenger died and the driver was injured in a crash Saturday morning when a vehicle turned in front of another near Monroe, south of Corvallis.
At their age, they need help from family members, for whom they would like to provide housing on their 64-acre property. So far, the county ha…