3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $499,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Nestled in the trees on a little over an acre and a half. Large deco off the living area for outdoor entertaining. Firepit, beautiful rock retaining wall, paved driveway, RV parking, oversized garage and room for your future shop. Home has nice open floor plan, indoor laundry area and a guest bath. Master suite with a den/office, bath with jetted tub and double closets. Updates: roof in 2019, exterior paint 2020, retaining wall 2020, master bedroom carpet 2021. View More