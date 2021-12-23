3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $500,000

Old world charm of yesteryear combined with todays modern conveniences makes this home one of a kind. Great for multi generational living with the added living space. High ceilings throughout with walls of windows makes this home light and bright all year round. Don't be jealous with all the useable acreage and the out buildings this property provides. Minutes to the heart of Monore, and 25 minutes to Eugene or Corvallis. Enjoy your own private oasis this new year!