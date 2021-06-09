3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $550,000

Spectacular views from this hilltop home with gentle slope great for livestock. Large unfinished basement offers a great amount of additional space for crafting or exercise equipment, etc. Bosch geo-thermal heat pump, cozy woodstove insert, fully remodeled kitchen, and incredible deck for watching the weather go by. Big garden fully planted. Fruit trees and berries. Great property in a great location just outside the growing little town of Monroe and 14 miles from super convenient Junction City. View More