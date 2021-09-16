 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $575,000

Beautifully updated ranch home on 4.49 acres! Open living space features gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar is open to the dining and living room. Cozy family room leads to the large covered patio. Oversized detached 2-car garage/workshop with electricity and cement floors is a great set up for an array of hobbies. Wooded & secluded property w/ trails, short drive to mountain biking at Alsea Falls and wine country! Equal distance to Corvallis and Eugene. Don't miss out!

