Beautifully updated ranch home on 4.49 acres! Open living space features gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar is open to the dining and living room. Cozy family room leads to the large covered patio. Oversized detached 2-car garage/workshop with electricity and cement floors is a great set up for an array of hobbies. Wooded & secluded property w/ trails, short drive to mountain biking at Alsea Falls and wine country! Equal distance to Corvallis and Eugene. Don't miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A prominent Corvallis builder of student housing is facing a city violation order that might require significantly reworking a new unit built …
- Updated
Kerri Tatum, the secondary education director of Greater Albany Public Schools, submitted her letter of resignation last Thursday morning to i…
- Updated
Jaguar, Wildcat and Husky elementary schools have been renamed after three influential women of color following more than a year of discussion…
- Updated
Oregon State came flying out of the gates Saturday night, an effort that escaped the Beavers in their season-opening loss at Purdue.
- Updated
A lot has changed since Jade Carey first visited the Oregon State campus in 2015.
- Updated
The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.
- Updated
Germaine Joseph-Hays, assistant principal of Corvallis High School, is one of 66 educators selected nationwide for the Fulbright Teachers for …
- Updated
Around 400 people gathered outside the Linn County Courthouse Saturday at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 …
- Updated
Three Oregon State University Corvallis campus buildings were evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon after a contractor hit a gas line while w…
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I received a call from the 911 dispatcher that a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center and…