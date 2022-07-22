 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $599,900

Here's your opportunity to experience peaceful country living in this newly stickbuilt home nestled on 7.65 acres with great mountain & tree top views.This home boast an open concept Living room & kitchen w/ tons of natural light,Alder cabinets,quartz counters,tile backsplash,SS gas appliances,vinyl plank flooring, & modern finishes throughout.Primary bedroom presents spacious closet w/modern bath w/dual sinks & tiled walk in shower. Oversized garage & plenty of room for livestock& to build a shop.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News