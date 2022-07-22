3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $599,900

Here's your opportunity to experience peaceful country living in this newly stickbuilt home nestled on 7.65 acres with great mountain & tree top views.This home boast an open concept Living room & kitchen w/ tons of natural light,Alder cabinets,quartz counters,tile backsplash,SS gas appliances,vinyl plank flooring, & modern finishes throughout.Primary bedroom presents spacious closet w/modern bath w/dual sinks & tiled walk in shower. Oversized garage & plenty of room for livestock& to build a shop.