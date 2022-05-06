3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $825,000

Welcome to this beautiful custom masterpiece in sought after Alpine Ridge! Contemporary style in this single level open floor plan with soaring ceilings, large windows framing amazing hillside views. 2 private bedroom suites along with a generous 3rd bedroom and lots of storage. Private neighborhood with nearly 5 acres, Christmas trees planted on 2 acres. Ductless system heat/cool, built in wet bar, lovely covered patio with trex decking and so much more. Truly a stunning home!