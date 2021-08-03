 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $1,250,000

A dream come true! Soak up the best scenery the valley has to offer! Custom built luxury construction complete with large home office space. Panoramic views of Marys Peak and surrounding area make it the perfect place to call home. Meticulously cared for inside & out, including master Gardner-inspired and designed landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News