Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Completely remodeled home "Inside and Out" with numerous quality upgrades. All new roof, siding and concrete foundation. Air conditioned with ductless heat pump system. Cedar wood privacy fence, electrical vehicle charging outlets and nicely landscaped. Custom-built butcher block kitchen countertops, new gas range/oven, full-size bathroom with stylish vanity. A 300-year-old Madron, Hazle nut & Walnut trees compliments the front yard. Next to playground and within walking distance of downtown shops.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $327,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two university professors are asking for $728,400 from a Corvallis neurologist/landlord, alleging contaminated drinking water with toxic level…
With the Downtown Corvallis Association dissolving after nearly four decades of service, the job of promoting and advocating for downtown busi…
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
Downtown Corvallis is one of the best downtowns in Oregon, with a vibrant mix of restaurants and shops, a stellar Saturday market, parks and p…
Benton County officials have moved ahead with plans to acquire property where they want to build a new justice campus, including a jail, throu…
A man is dead following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Albany Monday night, Feb. 28.
The times, they are a-changin’. The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 1, discussed options for amending the county’s indo…
The incident involved an attempted escape by scaling a building and a jump into a police vehicle's open window, officers say.
Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…