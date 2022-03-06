3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $327,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Completely remodeled home "Inside and Out" with numerous quality upgrades. All new roof, siding and concrete foundation. Air conditioned with ductless heat pump system. Cedar wood privacy fence, electrical vehicle charging outlets and nicely landscaped. Custom-built butcher block kitchen countertops, new gas range/oven, full-size bathroom with stylish vanity. A 300-year-old Madron, Hazle nut & Walnut trees compliments the front yard. Next to playground and within walking distance of downtown shops.