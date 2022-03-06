 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $327,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $327,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Completely remodeled home "Inside and Out" with numerous quality upgrades. All new roof, siding and concrete foundation. Air conditioned with ductless heat pump system. Cedar wood privacy fence, electrical vehicle charging outlets and nicely landscaped. Custom-built butcher block kitchen countertops, new gas range/oven, full-size bathroom with stylish vanity. A 300-year-old Madron, Hazle nut & Walnut trees compliments the front yard. Next to playground and within walking distance of downtown shops.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News