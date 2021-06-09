3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $330,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located in the sought after bedroom community of Corvallis this home SHINES. So many extras adorn this home including updated flooring, kitchen countertops, vinyl windows, the list goes on! This home just feels large with its two living spaces and the heart of the home being the kitchen. Featuring an eating bar & formal dining with a sliding door to the back patio. Enjoy the Oregon summers ahead! You'll fall in love w/everything this home has to offer. Huge back yard & area for small boat or RV. View More