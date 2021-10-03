3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $345,000

Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home in the heart of Philomath! Open concept living area is across from a great kitchen with a FAT island. Formal dining area will allow for great family time. With easy access to Corvallis, or a quick jot to the coast, central Philomath makes it convenient. Spacious backyard will make entertaining a breeze. Even big enough to hide a boat!! Plenty of restaurants within 5 blocks or less! Perfect starter home or investment home! Don't miss out and schedule showing!