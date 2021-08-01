 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $367,000

Super cute single level home in convenient location minutes to Corvallis and Philomath. Numerous updates including new roof in 2016, Pergo outlast flooring, updated vinyl windows, updated bathrooms, fresh interior paint! Lovely back deck and fully fenced back and front yard. Two spacious living areas. Efficient pellet stove that provides cozy heat to the whole home. Extra covered storage area perfect for trailer or boat. This well cared for home is full of character. Open House 7/31 3-5pm & 8/1 1-3pm

