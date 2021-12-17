 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $370,000

Better than new and move-in ready! 1-level home in great neighborhood near parks, downtown, and local schools. Amazing neighbors! Open kitchen & living room with quartz countertops and breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and sliding door to patio and backyard. Primary suite with vaulted ceilings, bathroom, and closet. Two other bedrooms with a bathroom, which would be great for an office or guest room. Half bathroom is convenient for guests. Heat pump w/cooling, 2-car grg w/ opener.

