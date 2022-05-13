 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $375,000

Better than new! Single-level home in great neighborhood near parks and local schools. Open concept living. Kitchen has quartz countertops, pantry, stainless steel appliances. LVP flooring. Backyard patio for entertaining and great view. Primary suite with vaulted ceilings, bathroom, and WIC. Ductless mini split w/cooling. Make this your home just in time for summer!

