3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,500

Come get your own chunk of privacy in a great location for easy access to the coast and to Philomath. Featuring 2.4 acres on top of a hill with a large 35x20 shop for plenty of equipment / recreational storage or work, a shed for extra storage. Inside you'll fine an efficient pellet stove in addition to a heat pump, updated kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout. Enjoy your private space sitting on the large back deck that is partly covered or enjoy the amazing views out your front door.