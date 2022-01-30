 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,500

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,500

Come get your own chunk of privacy in a great location for easy access to the coast and to Philomath. Featuring 2.4 acres on top of a hill with a large 35x20 shop for plenty of equipment / recreational storage or work, a shed for extra storage. Inside you'll fine an efficient pellet stove in addition to a heat pump, updated kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout. Enjoy your private space sitting on the large back deck that is partly covered or enjoy the amazing views out your front door.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News