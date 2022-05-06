3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,900

Like brand new but better! Built in 2020 with upgrades you wouldn't get with new construction. 400 sqft cement patio with a custom built bar, great for entertaining. Tons of parking! Underground sprinklers out back. Views of Mary's Peak from master bedroom. High efficiency ductless heat and A/C. Solid surface countertops and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout. Fiber cement siding. Last house on a quiet dead end street.