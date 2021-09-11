3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $405,000

Bargain beware! Spacious 3 beds / 2.5 baths and a bonus room! Fresh interior paint throughout with new carpet. New 30 year roof in 2013. New refrigerator included. Wonderful forest and mountain views surround the home. Immaculately detailed giving this home the feeling brand new! A truly serene and peaceful setting only 10 mins from town and all of this space at only $429,000 is the best of everything. Don’t miss out!! **Cash or VA Lending only, call to inquire.**