 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $405,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $405,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $405,000

Bargain beware! Spacious 3 beds / 2.5 baths and a bonus room! Fresh interior paint throughout with new carpet. New 30 year roof in 2013. New refrigerator included. Wonderful forest and mountain views surround the home. Immaculately detailed giving this home the feeling brand new! A truly serene and peaceful setting only 10 mins from town and all of this space at only $429,000 is the best of everything. Don’t miss out!! **Cash or VA Lending only, call to inquire.**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News