3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $430,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Charming renovated country home ready for you, your chickens & pets. This 1/2-acre farm has a huge country kitchen, living room with cozy wood stove, formal dining room, & two 1st floor bedrooms. The master bedroom & huge closet/storage are upstairs. The rural lot holds a 20x24 shop/garage, a 12x20 polycarbonate greenhouse, amazing fenced garden areas, raised beds, rain barrel, fruit & berries. Abundant wildlife awaits: listen to the birds and frogs from the front porch, or stargaze and enjoy the quiet!