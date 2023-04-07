New Construction! Excellent opportunity with this brand new custom 3 bed, 2.5 bath home! Settle in and enjoy the bright & open living spaces with a kitchen that features custom wood cabinets, ss appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers & more. Master bedroom has full bathroom, walk in closet and a nice view of Mary's Peak! Other features include ductless heating/AC, LVP flooring, recessed LED lighting, granite counters in bathrooms, fully fenced yard and more! Don't miss your chance at this gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two top Greater Albany Public School administrators have resigned, and another has been put on leave, pending results of a workplace investigation.
A Lebanon man died in a car crash on Highway 99E in Lane County on Friday, March 31.
Gilberto Yzaguirre needed regular dialysis. But that's not what his charts said, a lawsuit alleges. It took six days to get the dialysis, but …
A seemingly futile ongoing shuffle of homeless people from campsite to campsite continues in Corvallis, despite costly city and state sweeps a…
Corvallis police suspect a Corvallis man committed sex crimes against a minor.