New Construction! Excellent opportunity with this brand new custom 3 bed, 2.5 bath home! Settle in and enjoy the bright & open living spaces with a kitchen that features custom wood cabinets, ss appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers & more. Master bedroom has full bathroom, walk in closet and a nice view of Mary's Peak! Other features include ductless heating/AC, LVP flooring, recessed LED lighting, granite counters in bathrooms, fully fenced yard and more! Don't miss your chance at this gem!