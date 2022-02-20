Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Your getaway from reality is here! Surrounded by beautiful trees you can count on peace and quiet and the smells of springs and summer right around the corner. Enjoy the open format of the home or go outside & enjoy the multiple sitting areas. Plenty of room for the dogs to run as this lot is fenced in. The garage/workshop outside has electric and a separate wood burning stove to be able to do your private projects. Outdoor half bath has hot and cold water as well. Book your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $469,500
