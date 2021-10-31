 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $499,000

So many views! All brand new & gorgeous after a total redo. It is chic & homey sitting on a hilltop overlooking a pasture/play area. Lots of garden opportunity, as well as timber & trails (hike to top of property & access Starker Forest trails!) All on 3.72 acres E. of Philomath. Oversized dbl garage & site leveled for a shop allow you to have all the hobbies and toys you desire. There's a new septic system & well pump. Enjoy Oregon's natural sights & smells from the cute front porch & deck in the back.

