 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $515,000

Stylishly updated with lovely views. Desirable Neabeack Hill neighborhood, under 4mi to OSU with great bike trails. Abundant natural light with high ceilings & skylights. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Family room off kitchen with gas fireplace & view. Vaulted primary suite with beautifully updated bathroom, boasting sizable dual-headed shower. Spacious backyard with covered deck, grassy room to play, water feature, raised beds, shed, and room for an RV pad. Great for entertaining & move-in-ready!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News